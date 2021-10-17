Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 730,000 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the September 15th total of 482,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,040,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PROSY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prosus has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Prosus stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. Prosus has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.67.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

