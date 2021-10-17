Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) PT Raised to C$7.00 at Desjardins

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$3.90 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Prime Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMNF opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.07. Prime Mining has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.71.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

