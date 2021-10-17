Primas (PST) Market Cap Tops $1.03 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Primas has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Primas has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.00304448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 81.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000506 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

