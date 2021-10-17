Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Lifted to “Buy” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. Evercore increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$56.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$812.61 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$61.89.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -3.7799999 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

