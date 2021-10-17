Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of PDS stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.36. 42,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,226. The company has a market cap of $656.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.56) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Precision Drilling by 60.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,910 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 312,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $1,860,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

