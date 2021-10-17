Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$65.00 at CIBC

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE:PDS opened at $49.36 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

