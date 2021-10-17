Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Night Owl Capital Management LLC

Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Pinterest makes up approximately 2.4% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 684,160 shares of company stock worth $41,039,374. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

PINS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.67. 4,844,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,507,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.81 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

