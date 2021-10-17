PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PHK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 300,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.18.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in PIMCO High Income Fund by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.