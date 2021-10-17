Photon One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 92.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Photon has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Photon has a market capitalization of $150,557.14 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,678.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.53 or 0.06197394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00300563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.99 or 0.01000344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00086223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.86 or 0.00427059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.00318523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00277717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 41,968,665,322 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

