Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Down 52.3% in September

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the September 15th total of 811,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

PEYUF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 17,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,042. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEYUF. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

