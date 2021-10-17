Peet DeFi (old) Price Hits $1.06 on Top Exchanges (PTE)

Peet DeFi (old) (CURRENCY:PTE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. Peet DeFi (old) has a market cap of $42,114.56 and approximately $35,862.00 worth of Peet DeFi (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Peet DeFi (old) has traded 1,331.9% higher against the US dollar. One Peet DeFi (old) coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00002734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00068235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,443.07 or 1.00232696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.72 or 0.06191991 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025408 BTC.

About Peet DeFi (old)

Peet DeFi (old)’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi (old)’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi

Peet DeFi (old) Coin Trading

