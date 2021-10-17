Peercoin (PPC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $63,155.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001609 BTC on major exchanges. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $26.66 million and approximately $63,155.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,178,226 coins. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

