Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. The stock had a trading volume of 38,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $626.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $167,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,303 shares of company stock worth $1,197,799. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $580,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.