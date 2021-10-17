Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,055 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $297.95 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.03 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.62. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

