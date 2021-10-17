ParallelCoin (DUO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 89.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $1,534.67 and $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded down 92.4% against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.00304915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.