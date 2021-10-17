Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is Cadian Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 12.2% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $273,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $507.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.04 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $514.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.19.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.