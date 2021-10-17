Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,885,100 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 1,162,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,275,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PALAF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 2,134,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,594. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Paladin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
