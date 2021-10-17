Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,885,100 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the September 15th total of 1,162,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,275,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PALAF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.60. 2,134,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,594. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Paladin Energy has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

