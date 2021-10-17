P10, Inc. (PX) Announces October 21st IPO

P10, Inc. (PX) is planning to raise $300 million in an initial public offering on Thursday, October 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 20,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, P10, Inc. generated $106.8 million in revenue and $25.9 million in net income.

P10, INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a leading multi-asset class private market solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. Our mission is to provide our investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. We structure, manage and monitor portfolios of private market investments, which include specialized funds and customized separate accounts within primary investment funds, secondary investments, direct investments and co-investments, collectively (“specialized investment vehicles”) across highly attractive asset classes and geographies in the middle and lower middle markets that generate superior risk-adjusted returns. Our existing portfolio of private solutions include Private Equity, Venture Capital, Impact Investing and Private Credit. Our deep industry relationships, differentiated investment access and structure, proprietary data analytics, and our portfolio monitoring and reporting capabilities provide our investors the ability to navigate the increasingly complex and difficult to access private markets investments. Our revenue is composed almost entirely of recurring management and advisory fees, with the vast majority of fees earned on committed capital that is typically subject to 10- to 15-year lock-up agreements. “.

P10, INC. was founded in 1992 and has 154 employees. The company is located at 4514 Cole Avenue, Suite 1600 Dallas, Texas 75205 and can be reached via phone at (214) 999-0149 or on the web at http://www.p10alts.com/.

