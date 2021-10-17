Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxbridge Re by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Re in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,681. Oxbridge Re has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.