OWNDATA Reaches Market Cap of $962,767.19 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded up 69.6% against the dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $962,767.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.00498915 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001019 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.24 or 0.01093078 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

