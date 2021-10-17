Ossiam Sells 4,561 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.