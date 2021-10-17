Ossiam Acquires Shares of 403 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Pool by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,168,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,755 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 176,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $453.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $470.48 and a 200 day moving average of $446.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $500.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.83.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total transaction of $4,803,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

