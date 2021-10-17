Orbs Market Capitalization Achieves $267.15 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $267.15 million and $5.33 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00044796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00205344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00092913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Orbs Profile

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

