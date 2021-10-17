Oppenheimer Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.96.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $203.02 on Friday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $203.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.27.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 24.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

