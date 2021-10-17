Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,012 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,012 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63,246 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $108.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.44. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

