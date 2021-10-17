Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 4,404 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 737,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 102,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TheStreet raised Lamar Advertising from a "c+" rating to a "b+" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

LAMR opened at $119.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $120.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

