Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 857 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after buying an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cummins by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,099,000 after buying an additional 95,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after buying an additional 146,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

Shares of CMI opened at $238.28 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.25.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

