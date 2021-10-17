OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. owned 0.11% of OneWater Marine worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $626.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.94.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

In related news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $567,384.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $283,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $1,809,270 in the last 90 days. 24.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

