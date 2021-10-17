Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.14 million and approximately $699,801.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Odyssey has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00044033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00208194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00093146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

