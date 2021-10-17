Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Update

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Ocean Bio-Chem stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 28,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,622. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $18.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Bio-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.