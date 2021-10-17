NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.50. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock. NuVista Energy traded as high as C$6.10 and last traded at C$5.96, with a volume of 151571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.95.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$187.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.