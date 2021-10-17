Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Down 2.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) fell 2.3% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $165.89 and last traded at $165.90. 15,118 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,458,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.74.

Specifically, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,062.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.18, for a total transaction of $1,346,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,473 shares of company stock worth $36,129,836. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.79 and its 200-day moving average is $199.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novavax by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

