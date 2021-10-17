Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,484,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,905 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $605,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Square by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after acquiring an additional 195,530 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after buying an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after buying an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.31.

Shares of Square stock opened at $249.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.91. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.10 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,381 shares of company stock worth $77,561,418. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

