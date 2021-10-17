Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,235,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,816 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.78% of American Water Works worth $498,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

