Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,336,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 113,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $485,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $395.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $396.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

