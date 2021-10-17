Nord/LB Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €60.96 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been given a €60.96 ($71.72) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.00 ($67.05).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:HLE opened at €59.52 ($70.02) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.04. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a fifty-two week high of €68.72 ($80.85). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.50.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.