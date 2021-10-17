Node Runners Price Reaches $64.38 on Top Exchanges (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, Node Runners has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for approximately $64.38 or 0.00105682 BTC on exchanges. Node Runners has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $2,025.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00203311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00091756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About Node Runners

NDR is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

