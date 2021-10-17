Night Owl Capital Management LLC Acquires 21 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 6.2% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $31,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ServiceNow by 46.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after buying an additional 288,537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ServiceNow by 398.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.97.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $10.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $663.18. 919,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,145. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $630.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

