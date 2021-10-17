Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) Insider Tim Dyson Sells 77,997 Shares

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC) insider Tim Dyson sold 77,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83), for a total transaction of £885,265.95 ($1,156,605.63).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,240 ($16.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,066.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 936.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -238.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

