Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $159.80 Average PT from Analysts

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NXST stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,688. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.34.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,569,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,507 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $345,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 192,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,993,000 after purchasing an additional 94,182 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

