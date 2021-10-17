Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $686.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report sales of $686.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.00 million to $757.80 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $435.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million.

NMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Newmark Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. 789,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

