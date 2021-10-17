Netflix (NFLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $2.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $628.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.95.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

