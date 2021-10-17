NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 280 at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.64).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 217.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.77 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 110.25 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 234.10 ($3.06).

In related news, insider Katie Murray sold 42,068 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total value of £88,342.80 ($115,420.43).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

