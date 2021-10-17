National Bank (NBHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect National Bank to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 31.22%. On average, analysts expect National Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NBHC opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.37. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Bank stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in National Bank were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

