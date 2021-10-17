Name Change Token Market Cap Reaches $4.86 Million (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and approximately $154,508.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 191.6% against the dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 51,162,588 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

