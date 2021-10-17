Morgan Stanley Reiterates Sell Rating for Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s current price.

SPCE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

NYSE SPCE opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

