Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.43 Million

Analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) will post $242.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.20 million. Mission Produce reported sales of $206.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $897.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $896.36 million to $897.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $985.69 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $999.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,664 shares of company stock worth $1,004,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,037 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 804,673 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 391,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 116,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

