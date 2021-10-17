Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MCHP. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.92.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.78 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

