MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 48.3% in September

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 43,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,558. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 283,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 181,674 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,638 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,465 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 16.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.