MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Down 48.3% in September

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MFM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 43,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,558. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $7.42.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
