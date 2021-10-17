Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Up 61.6% in September

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the September 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,840. Metacrine has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The stock has a market cap of $92.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

Get Metacrine alerts:

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Metacrine by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Metacrine by 65.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 160,809 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Metacrine in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in shares of Metacrine by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 43,883 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.